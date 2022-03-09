Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,550. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

