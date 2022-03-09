Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). ContextLogic reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.