Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LMST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

