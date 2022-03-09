Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

