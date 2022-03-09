Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,571. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.