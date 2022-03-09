Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a P/E ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

