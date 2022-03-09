Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SOFI stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,350 shares of company stock worth $313,656. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

