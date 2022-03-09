Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (AAPL, ADS, AMRC, ARCB, ASC, ATER, BA, BMBL, BN, BNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($315.22) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

was given a €340.00 ($369.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $104.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $270.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $42.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($103.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $35.40 to $28.70. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €184.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $161.00 to $165.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €77.00 ($83.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.20 ($27.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.60 ($10.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($13.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138 ($180.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $23.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $125.00.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.20 ($15.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €15.50 ($16.85) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $24.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €57.00 ($61.96) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $4.50 to $3.75. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €12.00 ($13.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $10.00.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €85.00 ($92.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.90 ($6.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($9.78) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €68.90 ($74.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00.

