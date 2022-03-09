Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ANRGF, ARESF, BRP, CWEGF, DALXF, GLGDF, IIPZF, MOGO, PFIE, PIFYF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$4.60.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$8.00.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) had its target price increased by Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.50.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

