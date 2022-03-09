Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (BN, EVK, HFG, HSBA, KGX, LHA, PSM, PUM, S92, SAE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($76.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

was given a €75.00 ($81.52) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €92.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.52) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €20.00 ($21.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €125.00 ($135.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

