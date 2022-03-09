Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.