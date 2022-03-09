Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AVID, BGRY, BHR, BKE, BOOT, BSY, BWAY, CEMI, CHWY, CNTY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

