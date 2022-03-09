Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Computer Task Group (CTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG):

3/4/2022 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Computer Task Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/22/2022 – Computer Task Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Computer Task Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CTG stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

