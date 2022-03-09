Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Itron (ITRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) recently:

3/3/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron is benefitting from the well-performing Outcomes segment as well as increasing software license revenues, which are contributing substantially to the top line. The company’s strategic investments and expanding footprint in the connected devices space hold promise. Also, divestment its Gas device manufacturing and business operations in Europe and North America bodes well. However, the company’s fourth quarter performance was affected by component shortages despite robust customer demand. The company expects supply chain headwinds to persist in the first half of 2022 but will begin to abate from the second half while the demand environment will continue to be strong throughout the year. Sluggishness across Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments is an added concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/2/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $85.00.

1/10/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $103.54.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Itron by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Itron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

