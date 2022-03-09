Analyzing Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Competitors

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.39% 11.26% 1.33%

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -25.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 7.47

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 374 333 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 28.43%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.