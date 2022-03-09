Analyzing iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 751.65%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.39 -$6.69 million ($1.06) -1.72 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.68 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -26.00

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -24.84% -28.74% -12.48% iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64%

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

