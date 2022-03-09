Analyzing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.86 $25.23 million $1.53 10.84 GreenSky $525.65 million 3.46 $9.97 million $0.57 17.30

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48% GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resources Connection and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

Resources Connection currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

Resources Connection beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About GreenSky (Get Rating)

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

