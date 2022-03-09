Anaplan (PLAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) recently:

3/4/2022 – Anaplan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

