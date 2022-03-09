Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC:ANLDF – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 874,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 409,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

About Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF)

Anfield Energy Inc engages in the mineral development and production activities in the United States. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the uranium exploration properties in Utah, Wyoming, and Arizona, as well as uranium/vanadium properties in Colorado.

