Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.58

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.58 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($2.11). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 990,807 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £342.05 million and a PE ratio of -94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.58.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,313.94). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($141,378.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975,632 shares of company stock worth $136,567,952.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

