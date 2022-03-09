ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

