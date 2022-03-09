Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

