Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $9,361.53.

On Friday, January 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,232. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

