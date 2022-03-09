ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.72 and its 200-day moving average is $363.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

