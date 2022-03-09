ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.02. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

