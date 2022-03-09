Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Shares Down 6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 65,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The company has a market cap of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)
