Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Shares Down 6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 65,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a market cap of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

