Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,386.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

