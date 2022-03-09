Anyswap Market Cap Reaches $222.82 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $222.82 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $11.95 or 0.00028520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.74 or 0.06498184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,959.45 or 1.00105033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

