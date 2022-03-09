APA Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in APA by 118,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

