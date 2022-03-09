APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in APA were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of APA by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of APA opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.