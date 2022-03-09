Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Review

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,108.20 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.32%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

