Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 40,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

APPN traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,246. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Appian by 46.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

