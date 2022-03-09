Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.79 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

