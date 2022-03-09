Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.41 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

