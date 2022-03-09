APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $108,853.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

