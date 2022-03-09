Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $4,524,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

