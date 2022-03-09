ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperfrom” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

