ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $12.60. ARC Resources shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 115,639 shares changing hands.

AETUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

