Arcellx Inc’s (NASDAQ:ACLX) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 16th. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Arcellx’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

