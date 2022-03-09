Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 5,000 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARCH traded down $8.64 on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

