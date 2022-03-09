Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $149.92

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.92, but opened at $141.79. Arch Resources shares last traded at $143.83, with a volume of 1,333 shares.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arch Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

