Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 211,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

