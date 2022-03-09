Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,883 shares.The stock last traded at $99.84 and had previously closed at $98.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

