Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $766,706.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

