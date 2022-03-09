Argus Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

