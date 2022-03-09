Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

Arista Networks stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.61. 1,907,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

