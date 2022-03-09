Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.42

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.42 and traded as low as C$40.17. Aritzia shares last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 529,446 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$453.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$363.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.649654 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,737.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

