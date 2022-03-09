Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,957 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $222,590,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.82. 2,078,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,421. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

