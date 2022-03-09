Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. 183,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

