Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

